Sports

Reuters
05 February, 2023, 10:05 pm
05 February, 2023, 10:05 pm

Real Madrid suffer shock loss at Mallorca

Champions Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Mallorca in LaLiga on Sunday thanks to a bizarre own goal by defender Nacho early in the first half.

Nacho left his team mates stunned as he tried to clear a cross in the 13th minute and headed the ball high over his own goalkeeper and into the net.

Real dominated the match but missed several chances and wasted a golden opportunity to equalise in the 59th minute when Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic saved a poor penalty from Marco Asensio.

Real are second in the standings on 45 points, five behind leaders Barcelona who have a game in hand and host struggling Sevilla later on Sunday. Mallorca stayed 10th.

Football

real madrid / La Liga

