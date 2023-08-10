Real Madrid rocked by injury to goalkeeper Courtois

Sports

AFP
10 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 08:03 pm

Related News

Real Madrid rocked by injury to goalkeeper Courtois

The 31-year-old Belgium international faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines and will undergo surgery in the coming days, his club said.

AFP
10 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 08:03 pm
Real Madrid rocked by injury to goalkeeper Courtois

Real Madrid suffered a huge blow on the eve of the new La Liga season with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during training on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Belgium international faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines and will undergo surgery in the coming days, his club said.

"After the tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," Madrid said in a statement.

The club did not specify how long Courtois will be out but reports in Spain suggest he will miss most of the season, if not all of it.

Courtois suffered the injury during a morning training session and left in tears, according to Cadena Cope radio.

He will be replaced in the team by Ukraine's Andriy Lunin, with Madrid due to play Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in their first game of the season.

Courtois joined Madrid from Chelsea after the 2018 World Cup, helping the club to a pair of La Liga crowns and last year's Champions League title.

Football

Thiabaut Courtois / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil