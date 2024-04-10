Real Madrid, Man City draw thriller in Champions League quarter-final

Fede Valverde's thumping volley salvaged a dramatic 3-3 draw for Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against holders Manchester City on Tuesday.

A Ruben Dias own goal and Rodrygo's effort put Madrid in front early on after Bernardo Silva's clever free-kick for City, but the hosts needed Valverde to level the match after the Premier League champions hit back through Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol.

A Ruben Dias own goal and Rodrygo's effort put Madrid in front early on after Bernardo Silva's clever free-kick for City, but the hosts needed Valverde to level the match after the Premier League champions hit back through Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol.

