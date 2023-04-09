Real Madrid crash to Villarreal defeat as title chances fall further away

Sports

Reuters
09 April, 2023, 04:45 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 04:50 am

Related News

Real Madrid crash to Villarreal defeat as title chances fall further away

Carlo Ancelotti's side had been imperious as they thrashed rivals Barcelona 4-0 at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday.

Reuters
09 April, 2023, 04:45 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 04:50 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Samu Chukwueze scored twice to inflict a further blow on Real Madrid's title hopes as they were beaten 3-2 by Villarreal at home in LaLiga on Saturday despite twice taking the lead.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had been imperious as they thrashed rivals Barcelona 4-0 at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday.

Yet they could not build on that momentum as they fell to a defeat that left them on 59 points in second place and opened the door for Barcelona to go 15 points clear at the summit if they beat Girona on Monday.

Real host Chelsea on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

"It was a difficult game, we had chances and we could have made it 3-1 and slowed down the pace of the game, but it didn't happen," Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"We could have defended better. To be honest, it was hard for us to be 100% motivated, it's quite normal."

"We have no doubts, Wednesday is a different story. The temperature has dropped a little today, but on Wednesday it will be at full strength."

Real took the lead after 15 minutes when Marco Asensio's cross bounced off Villarreal's Pau Torres and into the net for an own goal.

Villarreal found the equaliser in the 39th minute through Chukwueze, who cut inside from the centre of the box and beat Nacho before firing low out of Thibaut Courtois's reach.

Vinicius Jr restored Real's lead two minutes into the second half with a simple finish in front of the Villarreal goal for his ninth league strike of the season.

Quique Setien's side levelled again in the 71st minute when Madrid's defence failed to clear, allowing Jose Luis Morales to fire home from close range, with VAR overturning the initial offside decision.

Chukwueze scored his second 10 minutes from fulltime with a spectacular strike from the edge of the box into the top-left corner to win the match for Villarreal and silence the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It's a crazy goal," Chukwueze said. "It's a dream to score this goal and win here. I'm very happy for this game. The future is going to be much better. I have to take advantage of this moment and keep improving."

Villarreal, who climbed to fifth place in the battle for a Champions League spot, host relegation-threatened Valladolid next Saturday.

Football

real madrid / Villareal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

16h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

16h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

9h | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

13h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

15h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

17h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula