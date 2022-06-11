Real Madrid complete £85m Aurelien Tchouameni signing

Sports

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 07:09 pm

Related News

Real Madrid complete £85m Aurelien Tchouameni signing

Reports suggest he is set to earn around £150,000-a-week in terms of salary, after opting for the Champions League holders over a stay in his home country or a move abroad elsewhere.

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 07:09 pm
Real Madrid complete £85m Aurelien Tchouameni signing

The France midfielder has signed a four-year contract with the European champions as he becomes Carlo Ancelotti's latest summer acquisition

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, it has been confirmed.

The deep-lying playmaker had been coverted by a host of leading European clubs this summer, including French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League outfit Liverpool.

Instead though, the France international will make the move to La Liga, to join the European and Spanish champions as Carlo Ancelotti's latest major signing of the window.

Tchouameni will cost Real Madrid £85m overall, though that will be split between an initial transfer fee and bonus payments.

Madrid have confirmed that Tchouameni has penned a six-year deal at Santiago Bernabeu, tying him down to Los Blancos through until the summer of 2028.

Reports suggest he is set to earn around £150,000-a-week in terms of salary, after opting for the Champions League holders over a stay in his home country or a move abroad elsewhere.

Tchouameni has enjoyed a superb rise through the domestic and international ranks over the past few seasons.

Signed from Bordeaux in January 2020, he has since played 95 games for Monaco and scored eight goals.

But it has been Tchouameni's efforts away from the final third that have underlined his value to date, even at such a young age.

The 22-year-old's ability to control games from his position as a defensive midfielder has helped him set a steady tempo for his team in big and small games.

He is also at home when it comes to driving possession forward from the back too, allowing him to dictate the offensive flow of a match around him, with some having compared him to a combination of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

His form has seen him named to the Ligue 1 Team of the Year in each of the past two seasons, while he made his France debut in September 2021 and was a member of Didier Deschamps' squad as they beat Spain to win the 2021 Nations League final.

He continues to perform well whenever given the opportunity by Les Bleus, and is all-but assured of a place in the defending champions' squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Football

Aurelien Tchouameni / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

7h | Panorama
First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

9h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

18m | Videos
Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

1h | Videos
Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

2h | Videos
The way graffiti makes people feel

The way graffiti makes people feel

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions