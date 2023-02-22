Real Madrid come from two down to earn stunning 5-2 win against Liverpool at Anfield

Sports

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 04:55 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 05:01 am

Related News

Real Madrid come from two down to earn stunning 5-2 win against Liverpool at Anfield

It was Liverpool's heaviest home defeat in Champions League history, eclipsing a 3-0 loss to the same opponents in 2014.

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 04:55 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 05:01 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Holders Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to earn a devastating 5-2 victory at a shell-shocked Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Two goals each from Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema turned what had looked like being an unpleasant evening for Real into a stylish romp that left Juergen Klopp's side flat on the canvas and facing a monumental task to reach the quarter finals.

It was Liverpool's heaviest home defeat in Champions League history, eclipsing a 3-0 loss to the same opponents in 2014.

In a re-run of last year's final, the first half was played at a ferocious pace, with the hosts racing into a fourth-minute lead through a superb Darwin Nunez flick -- the quickest goal Liverpool have ever scored at Anfield in the Champions League.

The stadium erupted 10 minutes later when an horrendous miscontrol from Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois let Mohamed Salah in for the second, with the Egyptian now Liverpool's all time top goalscorer in European competition.

Yet just as they did on several occasions en route to their 14th European Cup crown last season, Real quickly turned things around, with Vinicius scoring one sublime strike and one fluke goal after another goalkeeping mistake to level the match by halftime.

A bullet Eder Militao header completed the turnaround for Real early in the second half, sapping all the life out of Anfield in the process.

The hosts' misery was not done there, however, as Benzema's double ensured Liverpool shipped five goals at home for only the third time this century in all competitions.

"It's an important night for us, we showed personality and scored the goals we needed. We want this Champions League title," Benzema told Movistar Plus.

"We struggled in the beginning, they started well, better than us, it was a big game. But we managed to turn things around. We are in a good position but football is tricky and we have to close the deal at home."

Klopp said in the run-up to the match that he had been unable to rewatch last season's final, which Real won 1-0, until this weekend, insisting doing so was torture, reliving how Liverpool had their chances to claim victiory in the Paris showpiece.

Fourteen minutes in at Anfield and some form of redemption seemed to be on the cards for the Liverpool manager.

First, Nunez darted onto Salah's pinpoint pass and flicked the ball through his legs into the net, before the Egyptian's record-breaking goal, from a mistake by Courtois, who was man of the match in the Paris final, made it two.

A player of Vinicius's ability only needs one chance and a superb slotted finish from the edge of the penalty area started the comeback, before Alisson fired the ball at the Brazilian, with the rebound bouncing into the unguarded net.

The second half was a lesson in how to kill a game, and potentially the tie, from Real, who did not give Liverpool an inch and took their chances clinically.

Militao's superb header from Luka Modric's corner was unstoppable, but there was more than an element of fortune about the fourth as Joe Gomez deflected Benzema's effort over the stranded Alisson.

Benzema's second was expertly put away on the counter, as the Real striker coolly took his time to find the net and finish the hosts off. The Frenchman has scored six goals against Liverpool in the Champions League, more than any other player.

"It's hard to sum it up straight after the game," Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson told BT Sport.

"Mixed feelings. Frustration with the result. For large parts of the first half we performed well and were unlucky to be level at halftime. We made too many mistakes. Real Madrid punished us every time tonight."

Football

Liverpool FC / real madrid / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

10h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

16h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama
Despite recruiters’ emphasis on the fact that the medium of instruction at school does not matter, some employees beg to differ. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

English vs Bangla medium: How does it impact your career?

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

11h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

13h | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

15h | TBS Today
Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike