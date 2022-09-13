Real Madrid closes 2021-22 season with profit of Є13m

Real Madrid closed the 2021-22 season with a profit of Є13m and a cash balance of Є425m.

The club said on Monday the loss of income because of the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020 reached nearly Є400m compared to the pre-pandemic situation, in addition to the loss of new revenue that could have been generated without the pandemic.

The operating income for last season reached Є722m, the club said, an increase of 10% year-on-year "as the economic effects of the pandemic are gradually subsiding." The club said the effects of the pandemic were still lingering, though, which is why the revenue for 2021-22 was still lower than it was four years ago.

The Є425m in liquid assets excluded the redevelopment of Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Madrid won a record 14th European title last season, in addition to the Spanish league and the Spanish Super Cup.