Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Sports

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 02:30 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 02:34 am

Related News

Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Real's Brazilian forward Vinicius received a tribute ahead of the game after being the target of racist insults during the 1-0 loss at Valencia on Sunday.

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 02:30 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 02:34 am
Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 24, 2023 Real Madrid&#039;s players wear shirts in support of Vinicius Junior before the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 24, 2023 Real Madrid's players wear shirts in support of Vinicius Junior before the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Goals by Karim Benzema and Rodrygo earned Real Madrid a 2-1 win over mid-table Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Wednesday as fans and players showed their support for Vinicius Jr who was again subjected to racial abuse over the weekend.

Real's Brazilian forward Vinicius received a tribute ahead of the game after being the target of racist insults during the 1-0 loss at Valencia on Sunday.

"We are all Vinicius. Enough is enough" said a banner displayed behind one of the goals at the Santiago Bernabeu, among many other messages of support for him.

Real's players took to the pitch wearing shirts bearing Vinicius's number 20 while the captains of both teams wore armbands carrying anti-racism messages.

Dressed in street clothes and visibly agitated, Vinicius joined his team mates on the pitch for a standing ovation after all the players posed next to an official LaLiga banner "Racists, out of football".

He was not part of the Real squad for the match even though the red card he received at Valencia was overturned on Tuesday and the subsequent suspension lifted.

A knee issue forced Vinicius to miss training ahead of the fixture, Spanish media reported, and he watched the game sitting next to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

Many Real fans came to the stadium wearing the Brazilian's shirt and scarves, sending a clear message that they are unhappy about the abuse he is suffering in stadiums around Spain.

"Vini, it's my communion. Seeing you is my gift," one poster held by a young fan said.

Benzema put Real ahead just after the half-hour mark when he latched on to a Federico Valverde cross on the edge of the box and finished from close range.

Rayo striker Raul de Tomas levelled six minutes from time but Rodrygo restored Real's lead in the 89th minute, beating keeper Stole Dimitrievski with a low shot from just outside the box inside the right post.

With two games remaining, Real provisionally moved up one place to second on 74 points, two points above third-placed Atletico Madrid who visit Espanyol later on Wednesday and 11 points behind champions Barcelona.

Football

real madrid / Vinicius Jr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

7h | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

15h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

18h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

18h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

8h | TBS World
What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

7h | TBS SPORTS
Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

17h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss