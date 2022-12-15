Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian prodigy Endrick

Sports

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:43 pm

Related News

Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian prodigy Endrick

The 16-year-old forward will join the European and Spanish champions in July 2024, due to world soccer governing body FIFA's rules prohibiting underage players from playing abroad.

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian teenage prodigy Endrick from Palmeiras, the clubs announced on Thursday.

The 16-year-old forward will join the European and Spanish champions in July 2024, due to world soccer governing body FIFA's rules prohibiting underage players from playing abroad.

Palmeiras and Real Madrid did not disclose the length of the contract but confirmed that the player will be visiting the club's facilities in Spain next week.

Football

real madrid / Endrick.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

8h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

7h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

8h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

3h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

4h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

5h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit