Real draw Chelsea as Guardiola returns to Bayern in Champions League quarters

Defending champions Real Madrid will play 2021 winners Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League while Manchester City's Pep Guardiola will face his former club Bayern Munich after they were drawn together in Nyon on Friday.

Real, who beat last year's finalists Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16, will be up against another English side after Graham Potter's Chelsea handed Borussia Dortmund their first loss of the year and qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win.

City, who were runners-up in 2021, will face 2020 champions Bayern who were managed by Guardiola for three seasons from 2013. Under Guardiola, they were perennial Bundesliga champions but fell at the Champions League semi-final stage each year.

Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan will face this season's runaway leaders Napoli in an all-Italian clash while Inter Milan play Portuguese side Benfica.

The semi-final draw was also made with all three Italian sides on one side of the draw and both English teams in the other half.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Benfica v Inter Milan

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

* Team drawn first hosts the first leg

* First legs: April 11-12

* Second legs: April 18-19

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

Semi-final 1: Milan/Napoli v Benfica/Inter

Semi-final 2: Real/Chelsea v City/Bayern

* Team drawn first hosts the first leg

* First legs: May 9-10

* Second legs: May 16-17