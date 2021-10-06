Real, Barca influence on Spain fades along with club superpower status

Sports

Reuters
06 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 01:25 pm

Related News

Real, Barca influence on Spain fades along with club superpower status

It is a far cry from when the two clubs had 13 players in Spain's 2010 World Cup- and Euro 2012-winning squad, with Barca's Andres Iniesta and Xavi and Real duo Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas playing leading roles.

Reuters
06 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

While Real Madrid and Barcelona's superpower status a decade ago was reflected in their dominance of Spain's all-conquering national side, their decline can be measured in the very same way: Spain head to the Uefa Nations League Final Four tournament with no players from Real and four from Barcelona.

Captain Sergio Busquets is the only top-level player from the Catalan contingent travelling to Italy, along with 17-year-old Gavi - who has only started three senior games - and the underperforming Sergi Roberto and Eric Garcia.

It is a far cry from when the two clubs had 13 players in Spain's 2010 World Cup- and Euro 2012-winning squad, with Barca's Andres Iniesta and Xavi and Real duo Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas playing leading roles.

That was also an era when the clubs were at the peak of their powers and would regularly be challenging for the Champions League, contrasting with their current struggles.

Barca have lost both their opening Champions League group stage games for the first time ever and are floundering domestically, a consequence of being forced to part with Lionel Messi as their budget was slashed due to their colossal debt.

Real are in a better state but last week suffered a stunning home defeat to Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League and a subsequent loss at Espanyol.

Their lack of players in the Spain team has also been noticeable: Coach Luis Enrique picked no Real representatives for his Euro 2020 squad.

While some Real fans suspect Luis Enrique's own feelings towards the club - who he left as a player for Barcelona - has played a part in his thinking, the harsh truth is there are few natural choices.

While Real and Barcelona used to be the obvious destination for Spain's most exciting players, the clubs' priorities have changed.

Real have preferred to scout Brazilian youngsters in recent years such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Reinier. They did sign Spaniard Brahim Diaz from Manchester City in 2019, but he has since joined AC Milan.

Barcelona last year snapped up playmaker Pedri, who lit up Spain's Euro 2020 campaign yet is currently injured. But they have mostly preferred to recruit from the Netherlands rather than home, particularly since Dutchman Ronald Koeman took charge.

Whereas the two clubs would routinely compete for Spain's top young talents, the best young players are now more likely to move abroad, in particular to England's Premier League, where 10 of the 23-man squad play.

Manchester City signed Ferran Torres from cash-strapped Valencia last year, while Bryan Gil went from Sevilla to Tottenham in July.

Wednesday's Nations League fixture with Italy is a rematch of the Euro 2020 semi-final which Roberto Mancini's side won on penalties, ending an eventful Euro 2020 campaign for Spain which did at least hold plenty of promise for the future.

Only time will tell if the current generation can repeat their predecessors' achievements, but unless there is a radical change, their success is unlikely to belong to Spain's two most famous clubs.

Football

FC Barcelona / real madrid / Spain Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

4h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

5h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

5h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users