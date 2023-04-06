RCB's Topley out of IPL 2023

Reece Topley has been ruled out of the 2023 Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed during the side's second match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Topley had faced an injury during RCB's opening match of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians last Sunday. Bangar informed that Topley has flown home and will play no further part in the tournament, and that the franchise will announce a replacement for the bowler in the coming days.

Topley's injury comes as a major blow to the Bangalore franchise; the left-arm pacer had put out an impressive performance in the opener against MI, where he took the important wicket of Cameron Green. He bowled two overs, conceding 14 runs before facing an injury while fielding.

The injury to Topley was the second major setback for the Royal Challengers this week after their leading batter Rajat Patidar was also ruled out of the season due to a heel injury. Patidar hadn't played in the opening match of the tournament for RCB as well.

Topley had faced a shoulder dislocation while fielding against MI, and RCB's director of cricket operations Mike Hesson said that Topley's knee "dug into the ground."

"Unfortunately, Topley's knee dug into the ground and then he obviously landed on his shoulder and dislocated it. It was lucky enough that we were able to pop it back in," Hesson had said after the game. Since Topley is now ruled out of the season, it is likely the injury was more serious than it seemed.

The 2023 edition was Topley's maiden appearance in the tournament; he was bought for INR 1.9 crore in the auction preceding the season in December last year. Topley's injury means RCB's both overseas acquisitions in the IPL 2023 auction – the other being Will Jacks – are now unavailable for the side.

Jacks had withdrawn from the tournament before the start as he suffered a muscle injury.