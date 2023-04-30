Raza's final over heroics help Punjab script record chase in Chepauk against Chennai
Chasing a target of 201 runs, PBKS reached 201/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of good knocks from Prabhsimran Singh (42), Liam Livingstone (40) and Sam Curran (29). Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza's (13*) final over heroics won them the match.
Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in Match 41 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday.
Tushar Deshpande took three wickets for CSK's bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja scalped two dismissals. CSK reached 200/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 52 balls, packed with 16 fours and a six.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni (13*) also had a late cameo in the final over, smacking two sixes in the last two deliveries. For PBKS' bowling department, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza scalped a dismissal each.