Raza's final over heroics help Punjab script record chase in Chepauk against Chennai

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in Match 41 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday. 

Chasing a target of 201 runs, PBKS reached 201/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of good knocks from Prabhsimran Singh (42), Liam Livingstone (40) and Sam Curran (29). Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza's (13*) final over heroics won them the match. 

Tushar Deshpande took three wickets for CSK's bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja scalped two dismissals. CSK reached 200/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 52 balls, packed with 16 fours and a six. 

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni (13*) also had a late cameo in the final over, smacking two sixes in the last two deliveries. For PBKS' bowling department, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza scalped a dismissal each.

