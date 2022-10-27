Raza wins third player-of-the-match award in ongoing WC, reveals his captain owes him three wrist watches

Zimbabwe humbled Pakistan in yet another upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Defending a low total, the Chevrons rode on Sikandar Raza's three-for and some brilliant death bowling of the pacers and Pakistan eventually fell just one run short.

Sikandar Raza was named the player of the match and revealed that his captain Craig Ervine is supposed to buy him three wrist watches. He also spoke about a video clip of Ricky Ponting that motivated him to come up with this performance.

"I am lost for words, my mouth's dry probably because of the emotions I am going through at the moment. I can't tell you how proud I'm of this bunch of boys. The way our seamers started at the top, was just unbelievable and the way we backed it up in the field and the way we kept believing, really lost for words," Raza said while collecting the player-of-the-match award.

"When we were coming to Australia, I said to my captain [Ervine], if you become Man of the Match, pick any watch from the catalogue and I'll buy you that. But if I win the man of the Match [award], you're going to buy me one. I was reminding him that he owes me three watches now. I was excited today, and I watched this clip by Ricky Ponting earlier in the morning, and that motivated me to come up with this performance. I would like to thank Ricky Ponting for that," Raza added.