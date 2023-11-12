Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India

Sports

Reuters
12 November, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 12:35 pm

Related News

Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India

The two nations will face off at the Wankhede Stadium with Ravindra having emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings to sit second on the list of leading scorers at the tournament so far.

Reuters
12 November, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 12:35 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

New Zealand's in-form batsman Rachin Ravindra is relishing the prospect of going head-to-head with World Cup hosts India in Mumbai on Wednesday when the Black Caps take on Rohit Sharma's side with a place in next Sunday's final at stake.

The two nations will face off at the Wankhede Stadium with Ravindra having emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings to sit second on the list of leading scorers at the tournament so far.

"You dream of playing against a full crowd against India, who have gone unbeaten at Wankhede, a ground with so much history," said Ravindra, who will turn 24 the day before the final.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We'll stay level, we'll try our best. We know we can't win every game of cricket...but we'll see how it plays out."

Ravindra has made a major impact for New Zealand with the bat, hitting a century against England in his first appearance at the tournament before also reaching triple figures against Australia and Pakistan.

Born in New Zealand to Indian parents, he said it had been "surreal" to hear his name chanted by local crowds as he became the first New Zealander to hit three centuries in a World Cup, a feat that earned him the ICC's Player of the Month award.

"I'm very honoured," he said of the award. "If you look at the names nominated on that list it's pretty special to be among the greats of the game.

"I don't necessarily play for personal accolades but the recognition is always nice from the governing body.

"Doing it for the team, that's the beauty of it. You might end up with that award a few times in your career but I think if you're contributing to winning cricket, that's what matters to me."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Rachin Ravindra / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1h | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

58m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

1h | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World