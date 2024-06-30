Ravindra Jadeja announces T20I retirement after World Cup triumph, pens emotional farewell note

Team India's star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, announced his T20I retirement following India's T20 World Cup win.

Jadeja followed India's batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in announcing the departure from the shortest format of the game. The all-rounder took to his official Instagram account to confirm his retirement.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats . Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support," wrote Jadeja.

Jadeja had been an integral part of the Indian T20I setup for many years, and played a key all-round role in the 2024 edition. With bat, Jadeja produced an important cameo in India's semi-final win against England, smashing an unbeaten 17 off just 9 deliveries. While he took only one wicket in the tournament, Jadeja proved considerably economical for the side, conceding at an economy rate of 7.57.

Jadeja represented India in 74 T20Is, scoring 515 runs in 41 innings; he remained unbeaten in 17 of them. The all-rounder largely batted in the lower-middle order. With the ball, Jadeja maintained a strong economy rate, ending his T20I career at an impressive 7.13 rpo.

He picked 54 wickets in the shortest format.

Jadeja will continue to represent the side in Tests and ODIs, where he remains a key member. One of the few all-format players in the Indian team, Jadeja was forced to miss the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup due to injury; India faltered in the semi-final stage of the tournament, facing a 10-wicket defeat to England.

He returned to T20Is in December last year after over a year's absence from the format, signifying the team management's intention to rope him in as the side prepared for the T20 World Cup. He played in all of India's matches in the 2024 edition.