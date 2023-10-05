Ravindra hits fastest World Cup hundred for New Zealand

Sports

AFP
05 October, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 09:01 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand's Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hit the first centuries of the Cricket World Cup on Thursday in the opening match of the tournament against England.

Left-handed opener Conway made his fifth ODI ton off 83 balls studded with 13 fours and two sixes at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fellow left-hander Ravindra soon followed with his maiden ODI century off 82 balls with nine fours and four sixes. This was the fastest hundred by a New Zealander in the World Cup, breaking Conway's record that he set just moments ago.

Set 283 to win by the defending champions, New Zealand lost Will Young for a duck in the second over of the chase but Conway and Ravindra took on the opposition bowlers with a string of boundaries and built a partnership of over 200.

The 13th edition of the World Cup has 10 teams and will run for 45 days in 10 Indian cities with the final in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Rachin Ravindra / Devon Conway / New Zealand Cricket Team / England Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

