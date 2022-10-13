Ravi Shastri lauds India batting line-up but says fielding needs focus

Sports

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:24 pm

Related News

Ravi Shastri lauds India batting line-up but says fielding needs focus

While Shastri was confident in their batting firepower he said India could not afford sloppiness in the field. “One area India will have to pick up and start right from the beginning is fielding,” said Shastri, who coached India from mid-2017 until last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:24 pm
Ravi Shastri lauds India batting line-up but says fielding needs focus

India's current batting line-up is their best ever in cricket's shortest format but the team must improve their fielding in Australia if they are to bring home a second T20 World Cup trophy, former coach Ravi Shastri has said.

India won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 but failed to make the knockout rounds last year when Shastri, a former all-rounder, was in charge of the team.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli make up the top three of India's batting line-up with Suryakumar Yadav, ranked second in the world in the T20 format, Hardik Pandya and either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik completing the middle order.

"I've been part of the system for the last seven years as coach and now watching it from outside, this is the strongest batting line-up India has had, if you look at youth, experience, at players peaking in this format of the game," Shastri said at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday. "What India lacked in the last five-six years is the number four, five, six.

Now Surya coming at four, Hardik at five, Pant or Karthik at six, it makes a massive difference. It allows the top order to play in the manner they are playing. "Even if you are two down in the powerplay, you still have the ammunition at the back to consistently take on the bowlers, which wasn't the case for some time."

While Shastri was confident in their batting firepower he said India could not afford sloppiness in the field. "One area India will have to pick up and start right from the beginning is fielding," said Shastri, who coached India from mid-2017 until last year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

"Those 15-20 runs you save will make all the difference because otherwise every time you go out to bat, you will have to get those extra runs. "This is where other sides, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, they field like crazy. Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup on their fielding."

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Ravi Shastri

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

12h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

1h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

2h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

2h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'