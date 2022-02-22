Rauf slaps teammate in PSL for dropping catch, hugs to make up later

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 01:30 pm

Rauf slaps teammate in PSL for dropping catch, hugs to make up later

Ghulam didn't seem to think too much about it as he smiled and remained a part of the team huddle and the rest of Rauf's teammates also seemed to be unperturbed by the action.

Hindustan Times
22 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Rauf slaps teammate in PSL for dropping catch, hugs to make up later

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was pictured slapping a teammate while celebrating a wicket after the latter had dropped a catch off him two balls earlier in the Pakistan Super League on Monday.

Rauf dismissed Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Harris off the fifth of his over, the second over of the match, and as his Lahore Qalandars teammates ran towards him to celebrate, he could be spotted slapping Kamran Ghulam. Ghulam had dropped Hazratullah Zazai off the second ball of the same over. 

Ghulam didn't seem to think too much about it as he smiled and remained a part of the team huddle and the rest of Rauf's teammates also seemed to be unperturbed by the action. Rauf could later be seen hugging Ghulam and making up for the incident.

Zalmi managed to score 158/7 and the Qalandars seemed to be down and out in the chase when they were reduced to 94/6 in the 15th over. However, captain Shaheen Afridi played an unlikely cameo with the bat to force the game into a Super Over. 

Mohammad Umar, who bowled the last over of the match, sent the first ball wide after which Afridi hit the first ball for four and the next two for consecutive sixes. Umar then managed to get in two dot balls but Afridi sent the last one sailing for a six and forced a Super Over. He ended the match with 39 runs off 20 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes.

However, the Qalandars could not convert that opportunity into a win. Wahab managed to give just four runs in the Super Over, leaving Zalmi with just five runs to win the match. Shoaib Malik took them over the line with ease.

Cricket

PSL

