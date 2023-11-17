Rating Bangladesh's disastrous World Cup with disastrous decisions

Bangladesh will rue the decisions they made in the World Cup, from team selections to strategies, everything backfired and they returned home with just two wins from their nine games and no hopes of reaching a maiden semi-final.

Let's take a look at the players and how they fared overall.

1. Shakib Al Hasan - 4/10 (7 games, 186 runs, 9 wickets)

If he wasn't the captain, he'd have a higher score based on his performances, but his captaincy and decisions left a lot to be desired. Shakib's best came against Sri Lanka where he scored runs with the bat and also took wickets, and also against Afghanistan and Bangladesh won both games. Other than that, Shakib's performances were nothing to write home about.

2. Litton Das - 4/10 (9 games, 284 runs)

The opener scored runs with the bat but never managed to convert his starts into something big. He looked out of sorts despite getting runs, with a new opening batting partner with him and perhaps a batting order constantly being shuffled. Overall, time is running out for Litton to do justice to his talent and abilities and become the country's best batter.

3.Tanzid Hasan - 3/10 (9 games, 145 runs)

This young left-handed opener was put in a tough spot, having to replace the experienced Tamim Iqbal, and he struggled for the most part. He did get a few good starts against India and Australia and played attacking strokes that looked good but failed to score big. His weakness against the short ball will need to be worked on if he wants to have a big future.

4. Mushfiqur Rahim - 5/10 (9 games, 202 runs)

Perhaps this was his final World Cup and despite being in excellent form with the bat leading up to the tournament, he failed to make the most of it. Some of it can be down to Mushfiq being played in different positions and perhaps too low down the order. But overall the experienced wicketkeeper-batter didn't bat and score as well as he would like.

5. Mahmudullah Riyad - 7/10 (8 games, 328 runs)

Perhaps this was the only bright spot for the Tigers this tournament as Mahmudullah justified his team selection with runs consistently and a hundred against South Africa, his third in ICC World Cups. Once again, the criticism can be that he was batted too low down the order and perhaps didn't have a fixed role. And that meant, despite his good form, the team didn't reap its rewards.

6. Mehidy Hasan Miraz - 5/10 (9 games, 201 runs, 10 wickets)

The biggest sufferer from having to bat everywhere in the batting order - from opening to number eight - has been Miraz. While he scored a few useful knocks with the bat, his bowling has been a mixed bag. In some games, he did well with the ball, for example against South Africa, but mostly he's not been as impressive as he could have been.

7. Najmul Hossain Shanto - 3/10 (9 games, 222 runs)

This was perhaps one of the biggest disappointments for Bangladesh this World Cup. Even though he started the tournament well, with a half-century, to help Bangladesh win against Afghanistan, his form with the bat evaded him later on as Bangladesh struggled to with the bat. Signalled to be the next ODI captain, his disappointing World Cup, doesn't help matters much.

8. Taskin Ahmed - 3/10 (7 games, 5 wickets)

Much like Shanto was with the bat, a lot was expected from Taskin with the ball this World Cup, and much like Shanto, Taskin's form with the ball disappeared. There were some injury issues for the speedster and that perhaps made matters worse for him. The conditions weren't always good for pace bowling perhaps, but a lot more was expected from Taskin.

9. Shoriful Islam - 5/10 (8 games, 10 wickets)

Shoriful perhaps was the best pacer of the lot but he didn't get much support from the others. One of those bowlers who is a keen learner and adapts to conditions well, a lot more will be expected of him in future World Cups if he can continue his form and fitness.

10. Nasum Ahmed - 2/10 (3 games, 0 wickets)

Nasum made himself a part of the World Cup squad on the back of good performances with the ball, and even with the bat for the Tigers leading up to the big event. But during the World Cup, all of that evaded him, as he failed to take a single wicket. Even some of the batting form he had before the tournament went missing, and his tournament ended with a poor game against Australia.

11. Mahedi Hasan - 4/10 (3 games, 6 wickets)

Another finger spinner who didn't have a good tournament whenever he got an opportunity to play. Not great with the ball, and not better with the bat either, even though there weren't big expectations from the bits-and-pieces cricketer. Still, he ended up with the best bowling average for Bangladesh thanks to his bowling performance against England, where he took four wickets.

12. Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 5/10 (1 game, 3 wickets)

This pacer didn't get much of a look in, but when he did, he was impressive in parts against Sri Lanka, where Bangladesh won, taking three wickets but also being expensive. Perhaps giving Sakib more opportunities wouldn't have been a bad idea, given the way the other pacers had performed.

13. Mustafizur Rahman - 2/10 (8 games, 5 wickets)

The 'Fizz' lacked that in abundance this World Cup and to be honest, many fans didn't have big expectations from him either. He played eight games out of nine for Bangladesh and was rarely effective with the ball throughout. He was expensive at times and most importantly, he failed to take wickets, something that was expected of him.

14. Towhid Hridoy - 3/10 (7 games, 164 runs)

His technique got exposed, especially against fuller-length balls, during the World Cup, and he endured a torrid tournament. Another issue was his batting position being constantly shuffled, and much like most of the batting order, he struggled without a fixed role. He scored runs in the final match against Australia but never looked in good nick.

15. Hasan Mahmud - 2/10 (2 games, 3 wickets)

Didn't get enough chances, and was disappointing when he did get an opportunity to play. Overall, the conditions didn't suit him well enough and perhaps a bowling attack that disappointed as a whole didn't help matters much for him.