Rashid, Nabi uncertain in IPL UAE leg after Afghanistan turbulence

Taliban forceful takeover Afghan. This will impact their cricket too. The country's premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are currently in the United Kingdom representing Trent Rockets and London Spirit respectively.

Both of them will fly to UAE to play the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL was postponed due to the emergence of Covid-19 cases.

The season would resume in the UAE from September 19. But because of the current situation in Afghanistan, it's hard to be sure of the availability of these players.

"The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city," the Taliban said in a statement on Sunday.

"Negotiations are underway to ensure that the transition process is completed safely and securely, without putting the lives, property and honor of anyone in danger."

Bismillah Mohammadi, Afghanistan's acting defense minister, said "the president has extended all the authority to a delegation that is heading to Doha tomorrow for talks with the Taliban."

The BCCI is keeping an eye on the developments and is hoping to see the participation of Afghan players in the India Premier League. "It is too early to comment but we are keeping a watch. For us, nothing changes and we expect Rashid and other Afghan players would be part of IPL," a BCCI was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Rashid Khan bats for peace

Earlier Rashid Khan had tweeted to stop destroying Afghanistan. "Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced.. Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace," his tweet from August 10.

Both Rashid and Nabi play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. CricTracker understands that the BCCI will speak to the Afghanistan Cricket Board over the availability of their players. Afghans are also set to tour Sri Lanka for six white-ball fixtures, although that series is yet to be confirmed officially.