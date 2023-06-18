Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan name strong squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has named a strong 18-man squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh, starting on 5 July in Chattogram. The talismanic Rashid Khan, who was rested for the one-off Test, has returned to the squad.

The squad, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, also features star players like Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. The duo of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been included as well.

All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who has the experience of playing a fair bit in Bangladesh, has made the cut. The inclusion of the powerful Najibullah Zadran has strengthened the middle-order.

However, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmed and Karim Janat, the duo known for their spells in franchise-based T20 cricket, have found themselves in the reserves for upcoming ODIs ahead of the World Cup.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad

Afghanistan backup reserve: Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Ishaq Rahimi