Rashid Khan blames wet ground for defeat against Bangladesh in 1st T20I

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan blamed the wet ground for their narrow two-wicket defeat in the first T20 International against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Ground today.

According to him, due to wet ground, the ball also got wet and so it was tough for them to bowl while Bangladesh were chasing 155-run target.

"The ground was very wet to be honest, and the strength we have, 50 percent was taken away from us with the wet ball," Rashid said here today after his side's defeat.

"But we still bowled well, overall a great effort by the team. With the bowling unit we have, that total was enough but in T20 one innings can take away the game from you."

After putting up 154-7, Afghanistan made them heavily favourite to win the game, reducing Bangladesh 64-4 in 11th over. But Bangladesh found hero in Towhid Hridoy who hammered a serene yet aggressive 32 ball-47 not out to guide the side home.

He and Shamim Hossain put on a 73 off 43 for the fifth wicket to edge the side close to victory before Karim Janat suddenly injected a life to game with a hat-trick.

Still Bangladesh found them in winning position, thanks to Shoriful Islam who held his nerve and cut Janat fiercely past point for boundary that sneaked the side home.

Rashid believed that 20/25 runs more could have won the game as the passing shower made the ground wet.

"If the top-order was a bit more careful, we could have got 20-25 more. That could have won us the game since passing shower made the ground wet."

He however special praise for senior player Mohammad Nabi who hammered an unbeaten 54 to help the side get past 150-run mark after an early trouble.

"Great to see the way he played, senior pro, he set an example and he took it deep. It was not an unplayable pitch and the way he played was amazing and so happy for him."

