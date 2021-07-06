Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan's new T20I captain

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been named the national side' T20 captain, with the forthcoming T20 World Cup in mind.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also announced the appointment of left-handed batsman Najibullah Zadran as the vice-captain of the team.

"All-rounder Rashid Khan has been appointed the T20I captain of Team Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Najibullah Zadran has been appointed the National Team's Vice-captain for the format," Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Rashid, one of the well-known global faces of the game, was selected by senior ACB leadership led by ACB Chairman Farhan Yousefzai, for the role considering his experience, brilliant performance as well as leadership skills with the National team over the years."

Khan, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) currently, had earlier declined Afghanistan's T20I captaincy offer, saying, saying that he believes he is more valuable as a player than as a leader.

A couple of years back in July 2019, Khan, who is ranked world no 2 among bowlers in T20Is, was made captain across formats. However, after losing to West Indies in a one-off Test and ODI series, he was replaced by veteran Asghar Afghan.

So far, 22-year-old Khan has played 51 T20Is, bagging 95 wickets. In the IPL, where he has regularly emerged as a leading spinner, the youngster has claimed 85 wickets in 69 games.

Afghanistan has been clubbed with England, India and South Africa in group B for the T20 World Cup 2021. The remaining two teams will be chosen from the Qualifiers.

The 2021 edition of the tournament was recently shifted to UAE from India due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.