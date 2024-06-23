Rashid Khan after avenging Australia defeat: ‘I think I can sleep better now’

Sports

Reuters
23 June, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:37 pm

Related News

Rashid Khan after avenging Australia defeat: ‘I think I can sleep better now’

Cramped-up Glenn Maxwell's incredible double-century helped Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in November, leading to Afghanistan falling just short of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Reuters
23 June, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:37 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan can finally look forward to sleeping better after Saturday's T20 World Cup win avenged last year's loss to Australia in the 50-overs version.

Cramped-up Glenn Maxwell's incredible double-century helped Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in November, leading to Afghanistan falling just short of qualifying for the semi-finals.

But a 21-run win in Kingstown, Afghanistan's first in the Super Eight stage, has reignited their hopes of making history by qualifying for a World Cup semi for the first time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I can sleep better now, I think," Khan told reporters. "That game kept coming in my mind ... Maxi, the way he played that night, took the game away from us and I didn't sleep the whole night.

"Tonight, because of the happiness I won't be able to sleep. That's how happy the whole team is and the whole country is. It's a massive win for us, as a team, as a nation.

"Cricket is the only source of happiness back home, we all know that. And I feel like we are so lucky to be here giving happiness to the people back home."

Afghanistan, third in Group One with two points and trailing Australia on net run rate, have a shot at finishing in the top two and making the semis if they beat bottom side Bangladesh on Monday when Australia play leaders India, who have four points.

"Yes, tonight we had an off night but I guess there's also a positive in the fact that in 36 hours we go again," Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said. "It's a big game, it will be against India obviously and it's a must-win game.

"I think if you look back at the short history of this team, I know for a fact that it brings out the best in our guys, so the boys will certainly be up and about for it."

Cricket / T20 World Cup

rashid khan / Afghanistan Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

2h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

51m | Videos
ACC probe committee begins to look into alleged corruption by Matiur Rahman

ACC probe committee begins to look into alleged corruption by Matiur Rahman

2h | Videos
Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

2h | Videos
Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

4h | Videos