Rashford strikes again as Man United sink Leeds

AFP
12 February, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 10:48 pm

Marcus Rashford extended his hot streak with the late goal that inspired Manchester United's 2-0 win against old rivals Leeds on Sunday.

After Rashford scored to spark United's comeback from two goals down in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds, Rashford tormented the Yorkshire club once again.

Rashford netted with 10 minutes left at Elland Road to make it four successive Premier League games with a goal for the England forward, who has scored in eight of his last nine appearances in the competition.

Following Alejandro Garnacho's frustrated reaction to being substituted on Wednesday, the Argentine teenager made amends as he came off the bench to seal United's hard-fought victory five minutes after Rashford's goal.

United's win was just their second in their last five league games, although they have now lost just once in their last 17 matches in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag's side moved up to second place, although Manchester City would go back above them if they beat Aston Villa later on Sunday.

More importantly, United are seven points clear of fifth placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.

The clash was marred by offensive taunts from the stands, with Leeds fans singing about the 1958 Munich air crash that killed several United players and their rivals in the away end responding by chanting about the deaths of two Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

Fourth bottom Leeds are without a win in their last nine league games and would drop into the relegation zone if Everton beat Liverpool on Monday.

Since sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday, Leeds have seen their move for Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola blocked by his club, while Feyenoord's Arne Slot and West Brom's Carlos Corberan ruled themselves out of contention.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear insists the search is "well advanced", but Michael Skubala was in charge for a second game on a caretaker basis.

Amid a cacophonous noise at Elland Road, Leeds made a frenzied start, with Crysencio Summerville firing over after a mistake from United left-back Tyrell Malacia.

In keeping with the aggressive tone of one of English football's bitterest rivalries, there were early bookings for Summerville and Leeds team-mate Junior Firpo for a pair of crude fouls.

In the midst of a frenetic clash littered with fouls, Bruno Fernandes's attempt to chip Illan Meslier was halted by a block from Robin Koch, with the United midfielder's appeal for handball waved away.

Summerville was denied by David De Gea when he tried to poke home at the near post.

Fernandes wasted a golden opportunity when he ran clean through on goal after Max Wober's mistake, only to shoot straight at Meslier.

Summerville carried the main threat for Leeds and he forced a good save from De Gea soon after the interval.

United were on the back foot and Luke Ayling went close with a shot that deflected narrowly wide off Luke Shaw.

After scoring United's equaliser against Leeds in midweek, Jadon Sancho had been rewarded with his first league start since October, but the England forward was largely anonymous and came off after an hour.

United defender Diogo Dalot almost ended the stalemate with a fierce strike against the bar from the edge of the area.

De Gea had to make a smart save with his foot to deny Summerville's drive from a tight angle before United finally made the breakthrough in the 80th minute.

Shaw whipped over a teasing cross and Rashford found space to thump in a powerful header from 10 yards, with the forward's 21st goal this season surviving a VAR check for offside.

Garnacho put the result beyond doubt five minutes later when he surged into the area and shot past Meslier via the near post.

