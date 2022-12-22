Rashford shows he can fill Ronaldo's shoes as Man United talisman

Sports

Reuters
22 December, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 08:03 pm

Related News

Rashford shows he can fill Ronaldo's shoes as Man United talisman

Fresh from scoring three times for England at the World Cup, Rashford put in a tireless display on the right of United's attack and sealed their passage into the League Cup quarter-finals with one of his finest goals on Wednesday.

Reuters
22 December, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 08:03 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

In Manchester United's first competitive match since their acrimonious split with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford delivered a thrilling performance and sensational goal against Burnley to show he can be their top striker for years to come.

Fresh from scoring three times for England at the World Cup, Rashford put in a tireless display on the right of United's attack and sealed their passage into the League Cup quarter-finals with one of his finest goals on Wednesday.

Picking the ball up deep in United's half, Rashford burst down the right wing and took on two defenders before firing into the far bottom corner in another demonstration that the 25-year-old is back to his best after a miserable previous campaign.

The striker's confidence appeared to be badly knocked after he missed a penalty in England's shootout defeat by Italy in last year's European Championship final and Ronaldo's surprise return to United also had an impact on Rashford's form.

He started only 18 of United's 49 matches in all competitions while scoring only five goals as they ended the season without a trophy and their lowest points total since the Premier League began in 1992. He was also dropped by England.

But as Ronaldo became marginalised this term under new boss Erik ten Hag, leading to his contract being terminated last month, Rashford rediscovered his former influence, starting 16 of 22 matches in all competitions and scoring nine goals.

He was recalled by England manager Gareth Southgate for the World Cup and scored against Iran and twice versus Wales, although was only a late substitute in the quarter-final defeat by France.

Rashford said he had already put England's exit behind him, saying after the win over Burnley: "There is no time to feel sorry for yourself. You need to pick up results and thankfully we did that."

Ten Hag, meanwhile, praised Rashford for his performance.

"I think he invested a lot with runs behind the defending line and he scored a great goal on the dribble; a great finish. I think he is in great form and I hope he can keep his focus," said the Dutchman.

"His performances are improving a lot from game to game, he's a continued threat and does a lot of defending work. I hope and expect him to keep going with his performance level."

Cricket

Marcus Rashford / cristiano ronaldo / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

21h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

12h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

29m | TBS Career
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

1h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Chemistry between FIFA World Cup and PSG

Chemistry between FIFA World Cup and PSG

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI