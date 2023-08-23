Rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane stays back for hearing as Nepal head to Asia Cup without him

Sports

AFP
23 August, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 09:18 am

Related News

Rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane stays back for hearing as Nepal head to Asia Cup without him

Sandeep Lamichhane, 23, was once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, but he is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room in August last year.

AFP
23 August, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 09:18 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Nepal's cricket squad on Tuesday headed to Pakistan for the ODI Asia Cup without its star spin bowler, who must stay home to stand trial for alleged rape, officials said.

Sandeep Lamichhane, 23, was once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, but he is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room in August last year.

Lamichhane denies all wrongdoing.

"Since there is a case against him sub judice at the court, he is not going with us now -- he also has some health issues," Pradeep Majgaiyan, manager of the Cricket Association of Nepal, told reporters ahead of the team's departure.

Lamichhane must attend the latest hearing in the case on Sunday, and Majgaiyan said it was hoped he would be able to later join the squad for the tournament.

The six-nation ODI Asia Cup is scheduled from 30 August to 17 September in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with cricketing minnows Nepal seen as the outsiders.

"There are still some days left for the match to begin, so there are still chances that he will join later," Majgaiyan added.

Last year, Lamichhane was suspended as national captain and arrested, but was freed on bail in January and Nepal then lifted his ban on playing.

Under his bail conditions, Lamichhane has been able to travel abroad, including to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifiers. Nepal failed to make the cut for the 50-over showpiece event in India in October.

Skipper Rohit Paudel said Lamichhane still had his place on the squad.

"It has not been finalised yet that he would not play," Paudel told a press conference.

"We are hopeful that he will play -- he is really an impactful and big player for our team. He has helped win several matches for us. So, we hope he will join us later."

Nepal open the tournament facing hosts Pakistan on August 30 at Multan.

A win at their debut Asia Cup would be a dream for the cricket-mad South Asian nation, whose side will compete against top nations including India and Pakistan.

Cricket

Sandeep Lamichhane / Nepal Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

5h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

4h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

53m | TBS World
Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

5h | TBS Stories
Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

20h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19