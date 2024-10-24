Rangpur Riders set for global stage as Super League schedule announced

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 06:11 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After a long break, the Global Super League T20 is returning to action, formerly known as the Champions League T20.

Among the teams competing this year will be Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side, Rangpur Riders, as the tournament's schedule has now been announced.

This edition will feature five teams, with Rangpur Riders representing Bangladesh. Although Barishal are the current BPL champions, they opted out of the tournament, allowing Rangpur Riders, who reached the semifinals, to take their place in the competition.

The remaining four teams include the host side Guyana Amazon Warriors from the Caribbean, Hampshire Hawks from England's T20 Blast, Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars, and Victoria, a provincial team from Australia.

The tournament is set to begin on 26 November in the West Indies, with matches being held at venues in Providence and Guyana. In the group stage, each team will face the others twice, home and away.

Rangpur's first match is scheduled for 27 November, where they will take on Hampshire Hawks. On 1 December, they will play their second match against Victoria. Rangpur will then face Guyana on 4 December before rounding off their group-stage campaign against Lahore on 5 December.

The champion of this tournament will walk away with a prize of 1 million dollars.

