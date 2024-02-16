Rangpur ride Shepherd storm to extend lead at top of BPL table

Rangpur Riders flexed their might with both bat and ball against Chattogram Challengers to win the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) 34th match and solidify their position at the top of the table on Friday.

They now have 16 points from 10 games with eight wins and just two losses.

Chattogram remain on 10 points from 10 games, behind Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal also on the same number of points but with better net run rates.

Batting first, Rangpur scored a formidable 187-8 in their 20 overs while Chattogram never looked to be in the chase at any point and Rangpur won by 18 runs.

Romario Shepherd scored a blistering 66 not out fro 30 balls but it was too little too late for Chattogram.

The big West Indian was also successful with the ball, taking 3-27 in his four overs.

However, it was Shakib Al Hasan who was at his brilliant best with the bat once again as he scored 62 from 39 balls on a green pitch that offered plenty of assistance for the bowlers.

The majority of the Chattogram crowd jeered Shakib the entire time he was batting but that only seemed to spur the all-rounder on to play better as he played exceptionally square of the wicket and hit 5 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Buoyed by a vociferous home crowd, Chattogram started their bowling innings well by having Rangpur on the ropes at 52-3 in the 8th over.

But from there, the Riders' depth shone through as Shakib was aided well Mahedi Hasan who scored a quickfire 34 from 17 balls and shifted the momentum their way.

He was also brilliant with the ball

That was followed by some lusty blows by Shamim Hossain who scored 17 from 9 balls.

They had so much batting depth that South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius came on to bat at no.9.

Speaking of Pretorius, he was on fire with the ball early on during Rangpur's defense as he took out the top order and bowled his quota of four overs in one go and finished with figures of 3-14.