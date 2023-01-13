Rangpur ride on Malik, Shamim, Omarzai heroics to pip Khulna in last-over finish
Shamim Hossain and Shoaib Malik got them close and the finishing touch was put by Azmatullah Omarzai.
Rangpur Riders registered an exciting four-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in a last-over thriller in Chattogram. The low-scoring affair had a lot of life in it as Rangpur needed 35 off last three overs.
Full report to follow..