Rangpur ride on Malik, Shamim, Omarzai heroics to pip Khulna in last-over finish

Sports

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 10:50 pm

Related News

Rangpur ride on Malik, Shamim, Omarzai heroics to pip Khulna in last-over finish

Shamim Hossain and Shoaib Malik got them close and the finishing touch was put by Azmatullah Omarzai.

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Photo: Rangpur Riders
Photo: Rangpur Riders

Rangpur Riders registered an exciting four-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in a last-over thriller in Chattogram. The low-scoring affair had a lot of life in it as Rangpur needed 35 off last three overs.

Shamim Hossain and Shoaib Malik got them close and the finishing touch was put by Azmatullah Omarzai.

Full report to follow..

Cricket

Rangpur riders / Khulna Tigers / BPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.

Rescuing economic growth in highly indebted developing countries

16h | Panorama
Being the other in the UK

Being the other in the UK

17h | Panorama
Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

19h | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

1d | TBS Stories
What is the way out of Guti's game?

What is the way out of Guti's game?

10h | TBS Entertainment
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

1d | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'