Rangnick's redemption turns Austria into Euro 2024 dark horses

Turkey have felt at home at Euro 2024 thanks to a huge expat population in Germany, but it is Austria who will be in familiar surroundings for Tuesday's last 16 clash in Leipzig.

Under the leadership of Ralf Rangnick, Austria have been the revelation of the tournament so far, topping a group that contained France and the Netherlands thanks to their coach's trademark brand of energetic football.

Rangnick's first foray into international management has reestablished his reputation as one the game's brightest thinkers after an ill-fated and short-lived spell in charge of Manchester United.

Initially brought to Old Trafford as a sporting director, Rangnick was thrust into the dugout when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021 and he lasted just six months as United limped to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

However, he is far from the only coach or player over the past decade to thrive once free from a toxic environment at the English giants.

It was Rangnick's record in building the sporting organisation behind Red Bull's football empire in Salzburg and then in the German city of Leipzig that had attracted United in the first place.

Now the 66-year-old is reaping the reward of those structures he put in place as Austria look to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the Euros for the first time.

Seven of Rangnick's squad either currently play for Salzburg or Leipzig or have done at some point in their career.

That synergy between coach and players has allowed Austria to play the high-pressing game that has become the norm among Europe's top clubs but is difficult to implement at international level due to a lack of time on the training ground.

"The intensity is the decisive factor," said Rangnick after the thrilling 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in the group stage.

After impressive coaching spells at Schalke and Hoffenheim early in his career, Rangnick's "gegenpressing" style inspired a generation of German coaches, including former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Germany's current boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern rebuffed

Such is his status in his homeland Bayern Munich had tried to poach the 66-year-old on the eve of the tournament to be their coach next season.

However, Rangnick turned down the offer to continue his adventure with Austria beyond the Euros and into the 2026 World Cup.

"I am the Austrian team manager with all my heart," he said when rebuffing Bayern's interest.

"This job gives me incredible joy and I'm determined to continue successfully on the path we've chosen."

That glee is borne out by results they have achieved together.

An unfortunate 1-0 defeat to France in the group stage, decided by Maximilian Woeber's own goal, is Austria's only defeat in their last 10 games.

That run includes a 2-0 friendly win over Germany and a 6-1 destruction of their next opponents Turkey in March.

Austria's fine form is even more remarkable given the loss of Real Madrid's David Alaba among a string of significant injuries.

Marcel Sabitzer of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern's Konrad Laimer and veteran forward Marko Arnautovic are the biggest names left in the squad.

But the club-like team spirit fostered by Rangnick has been their strength to compensate for the lack of star names.

Alaba has still travelled to Germany and was named non-playing captain by Rangnick when he announced his squad last month.

Austria's prize for topping a devilishly difficult Group D has landed them on the perceived easier side of the draw.

Victory over Turkey would set up a rematch with the Netherlands or a clash with Romania in the quarter-finals.

A hostile Turkish crowd and the burden of greater expectation awaits in the last 16, but Rangnick's men will take some stopping on what he has described as a "homecoming" to the Red Bull Arena.