Rangnick has no regrets over taking Man United job

Sports

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:07 pm

Related News

Rangnick has no regrets over taking Man United job

United have won three of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are seventh in the Premier League standings, six points off fourth place and the final Champions League spot with seven games left.

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:07 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he has no regrets about taking the Old Trafford job but the German is not happy with what his team has achieved so far.

United have won three of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are seventh in the Premier League standings, six points off fourth place and the final Champions League spot with seven games left.

Rangnick joined United on an interim basis in November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has led the team to nine wins in his 22 matches in charge so far.

"No, no regrets whatsoever," he told reporters ahead of the Red Devils' home league game against Norwich City. "I would do it over and over again. I don't regret that at all.

"As a manager, you always have to question what you could have done better but I have no regrets. We are all aware it's not an easy squad and the whole situation was not easy or I would not be sitting here and Ole would probably still be here."

"We have shown in the past couple of months we were able to raise the level but not in the same sustainable way that I would have wished. That's the reason I'm not happy at all with what we've achieved so far."

Rangnick, 63, will be interim manager until the end of the season before taking up a consultancy role with the club for a further two years.

United are searching for a permanent manager, with British media reporting that Ajax Amsterdam boss Erik ten Hag is the likely candidate for the top job.

Football

Ralf Rangnick / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

4h | In Focus
Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

8h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

8h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

47m | Videos
Most mysterious places on Earth

Most mysterious places on Earth

52m | Videos
Bede tradition, culture disappearing

Bede tradition, culture disappearing

57m | Videos
Weird favorite foods of celebrities

Weird favorite foods of celebrities

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals