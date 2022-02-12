Rangnick calls for Ronaldo and Man United team mates to find scoring touch

Sports

Reuters
12 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:16 pm

Related News

Rangnick calls for Ronaldo and Man United team mates to find scoring touch

Ronaldo missed a penalty and had 10 shots at goal in total against Middlesbrough without finding the net, before missing a late header at Burnley. The Portuguese forward's manager has seen enough.

Reuters
12 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:16 pm
Rangnick calls for Ronaldo and Man United team mates to find scoring touch

Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick has called for Cristiano Ronaldo and his attacking team mates to find their goalscoring touch in order to avoid further frustrating results.

United crashed out of the FA Cup last Friday against Middlesbrough, losing on penalties following a 1-1 draw having had 30 shots at goal in the match, before then amassing 22 further efforts at Burnley in another 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Ronaldo missed a penalty and had 10 shots at goal in total against Middlesbrough without finding the net, before missing a late header at Burnley. The Portuguese forward's manager has seen enough.

"It's not only about Cristiano Ronaldo," Rangnick told a news conference on Friday ahead of United's weekend clash with Southampton. "He should score more goals, it's obvious, but this is not only an issue with Cristiano.

"It's an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players. We don't score enough goals, if you bear in mind how many chances we create, and this is also something that needs to get better in the next couple of weeks.

"At Burnley, in 70 of those 90 minutes, it was very, very, very close to the game plan we spoke before the game and now it's about rewarding ourselves and also getting the results we deserve."

The draw at Burnley meant United dropped out of the Premier League top four, with the jury remaining out on whether Rangnick has had a positive effect on the side to date.

The German, however, insists the club are improving steadily.

"I was fully aware that this was a process and would take some time," Rangnick added. "The development is obvious, even in those last two games. In football it is about getting the reward, the best result, and in those two games that was the only thing I could fault us on.

"It is about improving in terms of performance and results. The team has developed, even the players realise themselves how much they have improved, especially in control of the game."

Rangnick also confirmed three players will be missing for Saturday's clash with Southampton at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly is still struggling with a swollen ankle after the Africa Cup of Nations, midfielder Nemanja Matic has a shin issue, while Brazilian Fred remains in isolation having contracted Covid-19.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Ralf Rangnick / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

8h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

5h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

1h | Videos
Recycled glass turns into treasure

Recycled glass turns into treasure

1h | Videos
Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

20h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 