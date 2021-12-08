Rangana Herath joins as Tigers' spin bowling coach till November 2023

Herath had earlier been the team’s spin consultant for the away series against Zimbabwe this year followed by the home series against Australia and New Zealand and the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Sri Lanka v South Africa -Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - July 23, 2018 - Sri Lanka&#039;s Rangana Herath shows the ball to celebrate taking six wickets after Sri Lanka won the test series. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Sri Lanka v South Africa -Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - July 23, 2018 - Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath shows the ball to celebrate taking six wickets after Sri Lanka won the test series. Reuters

Former Sri Lanka spin legend Rangana Herath has agreed on a two-year term as spin bowling coach of the National Team. Herath will join the Bangladesh coaching team in New Zealand, BCB confirmed through a press release.

His contract is until the end of November 2023.

Herath had earlier been the team's spin consultant for the away series against Zimbabwe this year followed by the home series against Australia and New Zealand and the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

He is the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket with 433 wickets taken in a remarkable career lasting two decades. He is an ICC/SLC Level 3 coach specializing in spin bowling.

