Rana, Rishad hand Shinepukur comprehensive DPL win over Gazi Group
Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain ran through the Gazi Group Cricketers batting line-up to power Shinepukur Cricket Club to a comprehensive 80-run win in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.
Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain ran through the Gazi Group Cricketers batting line-up to power Shinepukur Cricket Club to a comprehensive 80-run win in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.
More to follow..