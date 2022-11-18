Ramsdale hoping England performances will compensate for forced sobriety

Sports

Reuters
18 November, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:35 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said on Friday he hoped England can perform well enough at the World Cup that supporters will not need a drink to enjoy themselves, after FIFA confirmed alcoholic beer will not be sold at stadiums.

Budweiser, a major World Cup sponsor, was to exclusively sell alcoholic beer three hours before and one hour after each game but the decision was reversed two days before the tournament kicks off on Sunday.

Alcohol will still be served inside the stadium hospitality zones, while Budweiser will sell its non-alcoholic beer throughout the stadium precincts.

"Hopefully with them not being able to drink, we can perform on the pitch to give them that sort of excitement and buzz," Ramsdale told reporters before England take on Iran in their Group B opener on Monday.

