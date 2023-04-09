Rampant Rinku demolishes Gujarat with five last-over sixes

Sports

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 08:15 pm

Related News

Rampant Rinku demolishes Gujarat with five last-over sixes

At one stage in the game, Rinku was batting on 9 off 14 deliveries. The batter's onslaught began from the 5th ball of the 19th over, when he smashed Joshua Little for a six and a four off the final two deliveries. With 29 runs to win off the final over, Umesh Yadav – the other batter – took a single off the first ball. Rinku's barrage of sixes began when he smashed the second delivery towards extra cover for a huge six.

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Rinku Singh produced an incredible performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the side's 2023 Indian Premier League game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening, as he smashed five successive sixes when the side needed 28 to win off the last five balls. Yash Dayal was at the receiving end of an exhibition in power-hitting from Rinku, as Kolkata Knight Riders registered an unbelievable three-wicket victory over the defending champions in Ahmedabad.

At one stage in the game, Rinku was batting on 9 off 14 deliveries. The batter's onslaught began from the 5th ball of the 19th over, when he smashed Joshua Little for a six and a four off the final two deliveries. With 29 runs to win off the final over, Umesh Yadav – the other batter – took a single off the first ball. Rinku's barrage of sixes began when he smashed the second delivery towards extra cover for a huge six.

Dayal, then, targetted his body but couldn't find the length; in search for a yorker, he bowled a full-toss and Rinku simply guided the ball over the fine leg boundary for another maximum. Dayal bowled another full toss -- this time way outside-off, and the batter opened his hands and dispatched the ball over cover.

The third six followed a long chat between GT's stand-in skipper Rashid Khan and Dayal, but Rinku remained undeterred; he dispatched the fifth ball over long-on, and eventually won the game for the Knight Riders after he took the aerial route straight over the bowler's head.

Earlier, the Titans had won the toss and opted to bat first; Vijay Shankar produced a magical outing during the final overs of the game, as he remained unbeaten on 63 off just 24 deliveries, hitting four fours and five sixes.

The Titans were the more dominant side till the 19th over of the game, with Rashid even taking a hat-trick during the 17th over. The GT spinner removed big-ticket stars Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur off successive deliveries, but Rinku eventually guided the side home.

Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

8h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

9h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

10h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

3h | TBS Stories
Russians enter central Bakhmut

Russians enter central Bakhmut

1h | TBS World
What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

4h | TBS Stories
Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs