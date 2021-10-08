Ramiz Raja guaranteed blank cheque if Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has been assured a blank cheque from a Pakistani businessman if the side manages to beat Team India at the T20 World Cup 2021, as per online cricket portal Sportskeeda.

India will take on Pakistan in a Super 12 game on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. So far as per India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup head to head records, India have faced Pakistan on five occasions.

The 'Men in Blue' are yet to lose a game against their arch-rivals, holding a 4-0 head-to-head lead. Meanwhile Pakistan have struggled against their neighbours in the shortest format, although one meeting between the two sides ended in a thrilling tie.

Ramiz Raja recently stated that he is determined to make Pakistan cricket a dominant force in global cricket and aspires to make the PCB self-sufficient rather than continue to rely on ICC and the BCCI.

The PCB chief's comments came during a conversation with Cricket Pakistan while visiting the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

"PCB runs 50% on the funding of ICC whereas 90٪ of funding to ICC comes from India. I'm afraid if India stopped funding ICC, then PCB might collapse and that's a reality because PCB gives 0% funding to ICC. I'm determined to make Pakistan Cricket strong," said the Pakistan Cricket chief.