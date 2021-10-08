Ramiz Raja guaranteed blank cheque if Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 03:14 pm

Related News

Ramiz Raja guaranteed blank cheque if Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup

India will take on Pakistan in a Super 12 game on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. So far as per India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup head to head records, India have faced Pakistan on five occasions.

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 03:14 pm
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has been assured a blank cheque from a Pakistani businessman if the side manages to beat Team India at the T20 World Cup 2021, as per online cricket portal Sportskeeda.

India will take on Pakistan in a Super 12 game on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. So far as per India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup head to head records, India have faced Pakistan on five occasions.

The 'Men in Blue' are yet to lose a game against their arch-rivals, holding a 4-0 head-to-head lead. Meanwhile Pakistan have struggled against their neighbours in the shortest format, although one meeting between the two sides ended in a thrilling tie.

Ramiz Raja recently stated that he is determined to make Pakistan cricket a dominant force in global cricket and aspires to make the PCB self-sufficient rather than continue to rely on ICC and the BCCI.

The PCB chief's comments came during a conversation with Cricket Pakistan while visiting the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

"PCB runs 50% on the funding of ICC whereas 90٪ of funding to ICC comes from India. I'm afraid if India stopped funding ICC, then PCB might collapse and that's a reality because PCB gives 0% funding to ICC. I'm determined to make Pakistan Cricket strong," said the Pakistan Cricket chief.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / Ramiz Raja / India Cricket Team / ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

20h | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal