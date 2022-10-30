Rakibul Islam triumphs in Malaysia's prestigious Powerman Duathlon

Rakibul dominated the competition in the 30-34 age group at the event, which consisted of 30 kilometres of cycling followed by 5 kilometres of running.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rakibul Islam, a national cycling champion from Bangladesh, won the Powerman Duathlon Asia Championship 2022 today in Putrajaya.

Rakibul dominated the competition in the 30-34 age group at the event, which consisted of 30 kilometres of cycling followed by 5 kilometres of running.

Rakib, a former pharmacist, participated in the Powerman Duathlon Asia Championship with the support of Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 

Rakibul Islam won the 30 km individual time trial event at the 41st National Cycling Championship earlier this year.

He won the 2016 Delhi International Triathlon and the 2017 Dhaka Challenge Duathlon, and he placed second overall and fourth in his age group at the 2019 Powerman Indonesia.

Around 4,400 athletes from over 35 countries registered for this year's event, which is sanctioned by the International Triathlon Union (ITU). Additionally, Powerman Malaysia has surpassed the London Duathlon to become the largest duathlon in the world.

 

