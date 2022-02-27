Rajin Saleh to remain Bangladesh's fielding coach in South Africa tour

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 09:14 pm

Initially he was not supposed to travel to South Africa because of his existing contract with Prime Bank Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier League. But he discussed it with his team and decided to go to South Africa with the national team. Rajin himself confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Rajin Saleh as the fielding coach of Bangladesh for the white-ball series against Afghanistan. He will continue to be Tigers' fielding coach in the upcoming South Africa tour. 

Initially he was not supposed to travel to South Africa because of his existing contract with Prime Bank Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier League. But he discussed it with his team and decided to go to South Africa with the team. Rajin himself confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS).

"I am going to South Africa with the team," he said. "Of course it [the Prime Bank job] is my permanent job. But to me, the country comes first. I have played for Bangladesh and it is an honour to work with the Bangladesh team."

"It's a matter of great pride to coach a team where there are players like Shakib [Al Hasan], Tamim [Iqbal], Mushfiqur [Rahim] and Mahmudullah. I am lucky to be their fielding coach. I have a lot to learn as well. I have to learn how to practice in unfamiliar conditions. I can then come back and apply the knowledge," he added.

"My team [Prime Bank] has made a great compromise. I will join the team after coming back from South Africa. I have worked with the team for three years. They love me. I think our team will be through to the Super League stage. I will be back by then," Rajin mentioned. 

