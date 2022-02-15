Rajin Saleh named Bangladesh's fielding coach for Afghanistan series

Initially the BCB planned to appoint him for the Afghanistan series and the upcoming South Africa tour. But he won't be able to travel with the team because of his contract with Prime Bank Cricket Club.

Rajin Saleh, former cricketer of the Bangladesh cricket team, has been appointed as the fielding coach of the team for the upcoming Afghanistan series. Rajin, who also captained Bangladesh in international cricket, was well-known for his fielding during his career. The news has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Rajin himself spoke to TBS regarding his appointment. 

Initially the BCB planned to appoint him for the Afghanistan series and the upcoming South Africa tour. But he won't be able to travel with the team because of his contract with Prime Bank Cricket Club.

"Rajin will be the fielding coach of the team in the Afghanistan series. We wanted to have him in South Africa as well but he is the current head coach of Prime Bank. We had him in our plans for the South Africa tour but he informed us of his contract with Prime Bank. It's his permanent job, that's why he does not want to go there," said Yunus.

"The cricket operations department told me about the role of a fielding coach," said Rajim Saleh. It's really a matter of joy. I gained fame as a fielder in Bangladesh's debut Test match. I took the catches of Sachin Tendulkar and Murali Kartik as a substitute fielder. That's how I started. Fielding was something I loved. I always dreamt of becoming the fielding coach of the Bangladesh team and working with the players."

"My goal was to work with the team for a longer period of time. This is a small assignment and I want to complete that perfectly and have a desire to work more in future," he added.

