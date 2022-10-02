Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar earn maiden call-ups as India announce squad for South Africa ODIs

Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar have earned maiden call-ups as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, while Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain.

The first match will be played on 6 October in Lucknow after which the series moves to Ranchi for the second ODI on 9 October. The third and final ODI will be played in Delhi on 11 October. The series is the second part of South Africa's tour of India, the first being the ongoing T20I series that India lead 1-0. The two teams face off in the second T20I on Sunday.

In addition to Rohit, a number of other first-team players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant among others will also remain absent from the squad, as they prepare for the T20 World Cup starting 23 October. Shubman Gill has been included in the squad and is expected to partner Dhawan in the opening role, continuing from India's last ODI series against Zimbabwe in August. Additionally, Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been named for the opening role.

Among wicketkeepers, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been picked while Rahul Tripathi also found a place in the middle-order role. Partnering Tripathi in the middle-order role is Shreyas Iyer, who last played an ODI against West Indies in July earlier this year.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur retains his place in the fifty-over format and will be a part of the pace attack alongside Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, and Deepak Chahar. Interestingly, Chahar is also among the standbys for the T20 World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi will lead India's spin attack in the three-match series.

Here's the India squad for the South Africa series: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.