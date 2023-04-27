Rajasthan spinners seal the deal against Chennai after Jaiswal, Jurel shine with the bat

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 77 off 43 balls, alongwith an excellent finishing effort from Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal helped the Rajasthan Royals post 202/5, which is the first time that any team has scored over 200 runs in an IPL match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

In reply, Chennai Super Kings struggled to be competitive in their chase. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 47 off 29 balls before becoming the second of three wickets that Adam Zampa took.

Meanwhile, danger man Ajinkya Rahane fell for 15 off 13 balls and CSK were left hoping for a miraculous partnership to come from Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube. Dube kept them interested until about halfway through the 19th over where it pretty much became mathematically impossible for CSK to chase it down.

Dube was dismissed off the last ball of the match on 52 off 33 and CSK's innings ended on 170/6 and the Royals won the match by 32 runs.

Earlier, Jaiswal stormed his way to a 26-ball half century as he led the Rajasthan Royals dominating the powerplay. They scored 64 runs in the first six overs with Jos Buttler choosing to play second fiddle to Jaiswal.

Buttler soon fell as did RR captain Sanju Samson after him. RR temporarily struggled to keep their run rate up after Jaiswal's innings came to an end. That was only temporary though as Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel gave RR a good finish and took them to a score of 202/5.

The pair put up 48 runs off 20 balls for the fifth wicket as RR scored a total of 63 runs in the last five overs. The Royals have jumped back to the top of the table with the win.