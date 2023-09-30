Rain washes out India-England World Cup warm-up

Rain on Saturday played spoilsport in a high-profile World Cup warm-up between hosts India and defending champions England with the match abandoned without a ball being bowled.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first but rain delayed the start and it kept pouring in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati.

England, led by Jos Buttler, will hope that weather improves before their second warm-up against Bangladesh at the same venue on Monday.

India will play the Netherlands in their second warm-up in Thiruvananthapuram, which has also witnessed rain and a washout, on Tuesday.

The 50-over showpiece event will get underway in Ahmedabad with England taking on New Zealand at the world's biggest cricket stadium.