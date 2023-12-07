Rain washes out day 2 of second Bangladesh-New Zealand Test

Persistent unseasonal rain meant there was no play possible on day two of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

15 wickets fell on day one with the visitors trailing by 117 after being limited to 55-5 at stumps.

Bangladesh decided to bat first after winning the toss and were bundled out for 172 runs in their first innings.

The hosts went 1-0 up in the series after a historic 150-run win in the opening Test in Sylhet.