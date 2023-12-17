Rain plays spoilsport in New Zealand-Bangladesh 1st ODI

Sports

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 08:32 am

Related News

Rain plays spoilsport in New Zealand-Bangladesh 1st ODI

Tom Latham reached his fifty after play resumed following the rain break but it arrived again, forcing the players to go off for the third time. The hosts were 108-2 after 19.2 overs.

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 08:32 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The first ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been delayed by rain. The match had been reduced to 46 overs after rain arrived right after the toss happened. 

Play was halted for the second time when New Zealand were 63-2 in the 14th over and the match had been curtailed to 40 overs a side then.

Tom Latham reached his fifty after play resumed following the rain break but it arrived again, forcing the players to go off for the third time. The hosts were 108-2 after 19.2 overs. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Both of New Zealand's wickets - those of Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls - were picked up by Shoriful Islam in the opening over.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

27m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

14h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

14h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

10h | TBS World
Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

11h | TBS SPORTS
Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships continue

Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships continue

15h | TBS World
“Banking sector must be freed from political influence”- Syed Mahbubur Rahman

“Banking sector must be freed from political influence”- Syed Mahbubur Rahman

14h | TBS Programs