Rain plays spoilsport in New Zealand-Bangladesh 1st ODI

The first ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been delayed by rain. The match had been reduced to 46 overs after rain arrived right after the toss happened.

Play was halted for the second time when New Zealand were 63-2 in the 14th over and the match had been curtailed to 40 overs a side then.

Tom Latham reached his fifty after play resumed following the rain break but it arrived again, forcing the players to go off for the third time. The hosts were 108-2 after 19.2 overs.

Both of New Zealand's wickets - those of Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls - were picked up by Shoriful Islam in the opening over.