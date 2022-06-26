Rain plays spoilsport in Gros Islet

Ten overs had been bowled on day three before rain arrived at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet. Bangladesh struck twice in those ten overs but the West Indies took the lead to 142 before play came to a halt.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck in his second over of the day as he trapped Joshua Da Silva (29) leg-before. It was his third wicket of the innings. Pacer Khaled Ahmed too picked up his third of the innings as he removed Alzarri Joseph some time later.

But Kyle Mayers was unbeaten on 140 and accompanied by Kemar Roach (7*).