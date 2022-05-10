Rain interrupts day one of warm-up match between BCB XI and SL

The first day of the two-day warm-up game between visiting Sri Lanka and BCB XI was interrupted due to the consistent rain at the BKSP-3 ground today.

Only 8.3 overs were possible on day one as Sri Lanka reached 14-1. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the game, which starts at 10 AM but after 40 minutes, rain arrived and the game was stopped with Sri Lanka scoring 14-1, losing the wicket of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

The Lankan captain just scored 2 before edging a Mukidul Islam Mugdho delivery to wicket-keeper Anamul Haque Bijoy. Asitha Fernando and Kusal Mendis were batting on 7 and 5 runs respectively when rain intervened.

However, there was hope that the game would resume. But rain though stopped, it arrived again a few minutes later. After waiting some hours, the umpires called off it a day at 2:25 PM.

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh | Warm-up match | Day 1



Early Stumps due to rain.



SL 14/1 (8.3 ovs) Oshada Fernando 7*, Kusal Mendis 5*.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/59a1KfxZV2— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 10, 2022

BCB selector Abdur Razzak who was present during the game expressed his disappointment after day one was washed out.

"It would have been good if the game was held. But we have no control over the weather. There is still one day left and I hope the rain will be away to allow us some game time," Razzak said here at BKSP.

Mosaddek Hossain is the only player in the BCB XI squad who was called up for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting on May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. But he didn't field today.