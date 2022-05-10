Rain interrupts day one of warm-up match between BCB XI and SL

Sports

BSS
10 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 06:56 pm

Related News

Rain interrupts day one of warm-up match between BCB XI and SL

BCB selector Abdur Razzak who was present during the game expressed his disappointment after day one was washed out.

BSS
10 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 06:56 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The first day of the two-day warm-up game between visiting Sri Lanka and BCB XI was interrupted due to the consistent rain at the BKSP-3 ground today.

Only 8.3 overs were possible on day one as Sri Lanka reached 14-1. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the game, which starts at 10 AM but after 40 minutes, rain arrived and the game was stopped with Sri Lanka scoring 14-1, losing the wicket of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

The Lankan captain just scored 2 before edging a Mukidul Islam Mugdho delivery to wicket-keeper Anamul Haque Bijoy. Asitha Fernando and Kusal Mendis were batting on 7 and 5 runs respectively when rain intervened.

However, there was hope that the game would resume. But rain though stopped, it arrived again a few minutes later. After waiting some hours, the umpires called off it a day at 2:25 PM.

BCB selector Abdur Razzak who was present during the game expressed his disappointment after day one was washed out.

"It would have been good if the game was held. But we have no control over the weather. There is still one day left and I hope the rain will be away to allow us some game time," Razzak said here at BKSP.

Mosaddek Hossain is the only player in the BCB XI squad who was called up for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting on May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. But he didn't field today.

Cricket

bcb xi / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

6h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

9h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

3h | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

11h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

23h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021