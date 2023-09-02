Rain has the last laugh as IND v PAK clash washed out; Pakistan through to Super 4

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:32 pm

Earlier, India looked set for a total around 300 when Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were going great guns but Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah bowled beautifully towards the end to keep India's total to 266.

The fiery India vs Pakistan clash has been washed out due to persistent rain as the teams share points in their Asia Cup match in Pallekele. Pakistan become the first team to reach the Super 4 stage of the tournament with 3 points from their two matches. 

Earlier, India looked set for a total of around 300 when Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were going great guns but Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah bowled beautifully towards the end to keep India's total to 266. Not a single delivery was bowled after the innings break due to persistent rain.

Ishan Kishan scored his fourth consecutive ODI half-century as he and Hardik Pandya powered India's recovery after they lost four wickets in 14 overs. 

Pandya (87 off 90) himself scored his 11th ODI fifty as the pair brought India back on an even keel after the Pakistan pacers ran riot early in the match.  

The stand was broken by Haris Rauf after it had produced 138 runs in 141 balls when Ishan Kishan fell while trying to go for a big shot. 

He had started cramping up at that stage and fell on 82 off 81. Pandya stepped up his rate of scoring and he looked good for scoring a maiden ODI century. 

Shaheen finished his spell with 4 for 35. Naseem and Haris Rauf picked up three each.

Earlier, Pakistan's pacers ran riot with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while Haris Rauf dismissed Shreyas Iyer. 

That led to India losing three wickets in the first 10 overs. Rauf then dismissed the struggling Shubman Gill after which Pandya and Kishan shut out the Pakistan bowlers. 

